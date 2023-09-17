The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) had injuries entering the game and during the game, but they still pulled off a stunning 37-31 overtime win over the Detroit Lions (1-1) in a topsy-turvy thriller. Geno Smith threw for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Tyler Lockett, including the game-winner in overtime on the first possession.

The defense gave up a lot of yards but forced three turnovers, including a first career interception and pick-6 by Tre Brown. They also did well to hold the Lions out of the end zone with Detroit starting at midfield in the last possession of regulation, as well as force two turnovers on downs.

It was another shootout, it was a gut check win, and the Seahawks are back in business after the despair of their opening day performance.

1st Quarter

The Seahawks began on offense first, and things started brightly with a chunk play for Kenneth Walker on the first snap. Detroit gifted Seattle a cheap first down by having 12 on the field on a 3rd and 2. A big throw from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf put the Seahawks in the red zone on their opening drive. Another 3rd down strike to DK set up 1st and goal at the 1. A false start penalty on Phil Haynes backed them up, but CJ Gardner-Johnson got a roughness flag for too much physicality on Ken Walker after the play was over. A DPI in the end zone put Seattle back at the 1-yard line. Kenneth Walker walked in on 2nd and goal.

Detroit responded emphatically with a 7-play, 75-yard drive in which they never even touched 3rd down. Jared Goff found Josh Reynolds down the middle of the field for a 22-yard touchdown in between Julian Love and Quandre Diggs.

2nd Quarter

Detroit started at their own 10 but that didn’t deter them whatsoever. Jared Goff continued to find open receivers, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery did damage in the run game, but the Seahawks defense finally had an answer. Rookie Devon Witherspoon broke up a pass intended for fellow rookie Sam LaPorta on 4th and 4 in field goal range. Turnover on downs!

Spoon getting the stop on 4th down!



FOX pic.twitter.com/klDZoHZUzb — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

Seattle had back-to-back first down completions by Geno Smith, first to Tyler Lockett for 11 and then to Noah Fant for 32. The drive stalled from there and Jason Myers yanked one so far to the left from 45 that it probably hit one of the hot dog vendors.

The Seahawks thought they had a 3rd down stop but Devon Witherspoon was flagged for pass interference. Then the rookie got caught out on a flea flicker and Kalif Raymond was wide open for a 36-yard touchdown.

Seattle had a good drive going but opted to punt on 4th and 3 from the Detroit 43, as any sensible person would. Thankfully the Lions quickly went three-and-out and Seattle got the ball back. They got into field goal range but Myers missed from 56. Amon-Ra St. Brown burned Tre Brown deep on the final play but lost a fumble as time expired.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks started the 2nd half on defense and got a fumble! Uchenna Nwosu forced the fumble on David Montgomery and Jarran Reed was there. Two plays later, Kenneth Walker III cut to daylight for a tying score.

The fumble recovery that led to the touchdown!



FOX pic.twitter.com/VzbxY6jrbj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

The Lions needed only three plays to get into the end zone, and then they were in the end zone on a screen pass to David Montgomery. However, a very iffy OPI on Josh Reynolds nullified the score. Detroit went for it on 4th and 3 from Seattle’s 11. A nifty shovel pass to St. Brown produced the conversion. David Montgomery wasn’t denied on 3rd and goal, scoring from four yards out.

Seattle went for it on 4th and 1 at their own 41, and Walker converted to move the sticks. The Seahawks again moved into Lions territory and had goal to go. Unfortunately, the passing game stalled in the red zone and Jason Myers had to come on and at least made this kick.

The Lions again went for it on 4th and 2, this time at their own 45, but Jordyn Brooks pressured Jared Goff and his pass to Josh Reynolds was incomplete. Devon Witherspoon was in coverage and tangled feet caused them both to fall, so no PI.

4th Quarter

The Seahawks marched into the red zone with a chance to take the lead. A clear miscommunication with Tyler Lockett was deemed intentional grounding, to Pete Carroll’s disbelief. It didn’t matter, because Geno found Lockett on 3rd and 10 for a conversion inside the 5. On 2nd and goal, it was that combo again for the go-ahead score!

Tre Brown had a bit of a struggle for the afternoon, but then he bounced back with the first sack of Jared Goff all day, and then a pick-six after Uchenna Nwosu hurried Goff into a poor throw. Brown’s first pick is a touchdown, in for the injured Riq Woolen!

The Lions answered back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive ending in a touchdown to Josh Reynolds, who beat Brown on this occasion. A lot of time was taken off the clock, so just 3:08 left.

Just when it looked like the Seahawks had a clutch 3rd down conversion to Colby Parkinson, he was flagged for OPI. A 3rd and 8 became 3rd and 18. Geno took the worst sack imaginable and scrambled his way into a 17-yard loss.

The Lions got the ball back at midfield with 1:44 to go. Goff with the throw over the middle to Josh Reynolds to the 39. Reymond on an end-around gained another first down. Gibbs on the checkdown to the 24. Incomplete to St. Brown to set up 3rd and 7. A checkdown to Gibbs set up Riley Patterson for a tying field goal from 38 yards out. He got it.

Overtime

The Seahawks won the coin toss. Geno to Fant on play-action got to the 42. A botched screen (what else is new?) was tossed into the dirt. Another pass to Fant gained a few more yards. DK caught the 3rd and 6 throw to Detroit’s 39. Colby Parkinson got open and dashed to the Lions’ 14. Kenneth Walker whirling dervish’d his way for four yards to the 10. Short throw to Metcalf setting up 3rd and 1 at the Detroit 5. LOCKETT WITH THE CATCH AND JUST BREAKS THE PLANE FOR THE WINNING SCORE!!!

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Kenneth Walker III 1-yard touchdown run - SEA 7, DET 0

K9 punched it in.



FOX pic.twitter.com/kZOoZiu36V — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

1st Quarter: Josh Reynolds 22-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff - SEA 7, DET 7

2nd Quarter: Kalif Raymond 36-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff - SEA 7, DET 14

3rd Quarter: Kenneth Walker III 3-yard touchdown run - SEA 14, DET 14

Two on the day for K9. We're tied up!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/UC3kFPUd5o — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

3rd Quarter: David Montgomery 4-yard touchdown run - SEA 14, DET 21

3rd Quarter: Jason Myers 25-yard field goal - SEA 17, DET 21

4th Quarter: Tyler Lockett 3-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 24, DET 21

TD LOCKETT IS HERE!



FOX pic.twitter.com/ezbjapuLlw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

4th Quarter: Tre Brown 40-yard interception return for a touchdown - SEA 31, DET 21

4th Quarter: Josh Reynolds 4-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff - SEA 31, DET 28

4th Quarter: Riley Patterson 38-yard field goal - SEA 31, DET 31

Overtime: Tyler Lockett 6-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 37, DET 31

Seahawks Injury Report

WR DK Metcalf took a shot to the ribs in the 1st quarter. He was listed as questionable. He returned to the game in the 2nd quarter.

CB Riq Woolen left the game with a chest injury in the 2nd quarter. He was also listed as questionable. He did not return.

C Evan Brown left the game with a knee injury in the 2nd quarter. He returned in the same drive.

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks return home to Lumen Field for a showdown with Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Sunday, September 24 at 1:05 pm PT on CBS.