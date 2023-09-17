Good morning, yall! Sunday is here and our Seattle Seahawks face off against the Detroit Lions today. It’s time to party, it’s time to groove, it’s time to get our first win of the year. The task is daunting yes, but have you seen our schedule? There are no days off. Well, except the bye week, of course. But other than that, holy cow. Okay, I’ll let you get back to it. Below are links to supply your mind. Do as you please. Let’s go, ‘Hawks!

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Lions predictions for Week 2 - Seaside Joe

Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet "drive" back to Michigan: Seaside Joe 1659

Seahawks' DK Metcalf Fined $21K for Illegal Hit, Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Rams | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been fined for his hit on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in the fourth quarter of Sunday games…

Pete Carroll previews Seahawks' Week 2 matchup with the Lions - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on his team's Week 2 matchup with the Detroit Lions during The Pete Carroll Preview.

How the Seahawks and Lions have defied a recent NFL trend - ESPN

Each team has spent three first- or second-round picks on running backs since 2018. No other team has used more than one such pick in that span.

2023 Picks And Predictions For Week 2 Seahawks at Lions - Seahawks.com

The Seattle Seahawks face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 17 at Ford Field in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT. Here’s what local and national media are predicting:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Preview: Can Seattle Stop Detroit's Offense? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks will have a tough Week 2 test as they go on the road to face the Detroit Lions.

NFC West News

Punterville State of the Punter: Mitch Wishnowsky put on a punting clinic against Steelers - Niners Nation

Punterville packed in punting punishment in Pittsburgh

Why the 49ers are Setup to Start the Season 4-0 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

When it's all said and done, the 49ers should be 2-0 to start the regular season. But why stop there?

Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants Banking on Familiarity in Fight for First Win - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants know each other better than you might believe.

The Red Bird Reboot: A Podcast for Arizona Cardinals Fans — Jess Root of Cards Wire previews Week 2 - Revenge of the Birds

Blake & Marcos preview week 2 with guest @senorjessroot of Cards Wire and the Rise Up, See Red podcast talking about Jonathan Gannon’s accomplishments (and hate) as well as previewing the Giants home opener

Rams film breakdown: How Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers run the ball so well - Turf Show Times

A breakdown of the San Francisco 49ers offensive line by former NFL offensive linemen

Sean McVay keeping Stetson Bennett issue quiet - Larry Brown Sports

The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday placed Stetson Bennett on the reserve/non-football illness list. Sean McVay is being quiet about it.

NFL fines Rams' Aaron Donald $16K for roughing QB Geno Smith, whose on-field exclamation lives on - Yahoo Sports

"Oh my God!"

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Preview: Can The Puka Nacua Show Continue? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams upset a divisional rival in Week 1. They'll need receiver Puka Nacua to look the part to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 2 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Here's everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 2, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.

Joe Burrow's new contract proves Bengals are all-in - ESPN

Burrow's $275 million deal is just the latest example of how far the Bengals have come.

Giants' company man Eli Manning toes the company line on turf - NBC Sports

Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl winner and a likely Hall of Famer (at least in part because his last name is "Manning").

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers aims for potential playoff return after innovative surgery on torn Achilles - NFL.com

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is targeting an improbable playoff return from his torn Achilles after undergoing an innovative surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

How do you tame a wild quarterback like Josh Allen? 3 offensive coaches weigh in - The Athletic

Allen has rare dual-threat ability as a thrower and a runner, but his aggressive play has often put his team (and his body) in danger.

One up, one down for all 32 teams after Week 1: Brandon Aiyuk shines for 49ers, Broncos' offense falls flat | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We identify one riser and one faller for each team from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.