It’s the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions in a Week 2 game that has started as a shootout similar to the game these teams played last season. However, on the second Lions drive of the game, fifth overall pick Devon Witherspoon decided he’d had enough and shut Detroit down on fourth down.

Spoon getting the stop on 4th down!



FOX pic.twitter.com/klDZoHZUzb — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023