Oh Boye, Mafe is inactive for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday as they look to tally their first win against the season against an upstart Lions team coming off a season opening upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams went about as poorly as one could possibly imagine, but the Hawks have a chance to right the ship and keep the season on the right track.

And when it comes to getting on the right track, the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, fifth overall selection Devon Witherspoon will see the field for his first game action in a Seattle uniform after missing much of training camp and all of the preseason with a hamstring injury. While it was known Friday that Witherspoon would be active for the game, for Devin Bush and Boye Mafe it would come down to a game-time decision. Those decisions have been made, and both are inactive.

Today’s @Seahawks inactives:

Devin Bush

Jamal Adams

Boye Mafe

McClendon Curtis

Charles Cross

Ben Brown

Mike Morris — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 17, 2023

While Witherspoon will be active, safety Jamal Adams is again inactive as he continues to work his way back from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opening victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The full list of inactives for Seattle is: