Injuries mounting as Riq Woolen questionable with chest injury

Seahawks, Lions, and injuries... oh my.

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks on the road against the Detroit Lions and the injuries just won’t stop... Almost immediately following the news that DK Metcalf was headed out of the game for further examination following a rib injury, second year cornerback phenom Riq Woolen was seen heading to the injury tent. Woolen is officially questionable to return with a chest injury, per Seahawks PR.

There is no news or indication of the severity or extent of the injury, so stay tuned for more info. The defense struggled early on, but they have tightened up a bit since. Regardless, losing Riq Woolen would be a huge hit to this defense. Devon Witherspoon is back in action, but the team and fans had a lot of hope resting on the potential of this secondary; losing one of their most talented and fearsome defenders from 2022 would be awful, particularly with this defense’s porous nature in the early goings. Stay tuned for further updates.

