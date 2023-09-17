Jaxon Smith-Njigba in injury tent after Seahawks’ first drive vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are on the road against the Detroit Lions, and they opened up with a long scoring drive, but may have suffered a key injury. Following the drive, rookie first round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba headed into the blue injury tent, Corbin K. Smith reports.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the blue injury tent getting his leg looked at. #Seahawks — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 17, 2023

So far, there is no indication of the extent or severity of the injury, but the report indicates that the injury is to the wide receivers leg. Jaxob Smith-Njigba had offseason wrist surgey, as we all know, but he also had an injury plagued college career that cast some anxiety around his NFL potential. Hopefully, this is precautionary and won’t keep him off the field for too long. Prior to going out, JSN had one catch on one target for 7 yards. While he hasn’t been prolific to start his rookie season, he is still a critical part of the Seahawks’ offense and his absence would be felt if he needs to miss extended time. Stay tuned for further update, as this is still a developing story.