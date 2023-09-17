Injury Update: DK Metcalf questionable to return with rib injury

The Seattle Seahawks are on the road against the Detroit Lions, and there was some initial sense of relief after rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba heading into the blue injury tent prior to returning on the following drive; but the news didn’t stay positive for long. Following a huge catch that put the Seahawks at the 1-yard line, DK Metcalf left the game to be examined for an injury.

.@Seahawks injury update: WR DK Metcalf is Questionable (ribs). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 17, 2023

Officially, DK Metcalf is questionable to return, according to the Seattle Seahawks PR. As you may recall, DK Metcalf made a huge catch before landing hard on his back. What was more concerning in replay was the big, sandwich hit that he took from two Lions defenders. He was able to leave the field under his own power, though he was seen at the end of the first quarter leaving with trainers. Fellow wide receivers were seen running up to him to console/check-in, but there is no further indication of what to expect. Stay tuned for further updates.