Wow. Just wow. The Seattle Seahawks got their first win of the season in an overtime thriller over the Detroit Lions. They actually had a lot of firsts in that game; they got their first sack and pick-6, on back to back plays... by the same player (Tre Brown). Geno Smith put up his first 300-yard, multi-touchdown performance. To name a few. It was also their first game starting back-up tackles at both spots, and despite a lot of anxiety ahead of time, they actually performed quite well.
stone forsythe and jake curhan are starters in This League— splitflow drive strong curl takes 2 back for 3yrds (@cmikesspinmove) September 17, 2023
The #Seahawks tackles were remarkable today. Hats off to Jake Curhan on the right and Stone Forsythe on the left.— Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) September 17, 2023
0 sacks allowed from Seattle (if you exclude Geno Smith basically sacking himself). I bet the pressure numbers are good too. And Shane Waldron did well scheming pro
Just went it seemed like the Seahawks were out of it, they roared back to outscore the Lions 24-7 and take a two-score game late into the 4th quarter. But the Lions went on their own run to force overtime, and what looked like a sure-thing suddenly turned into a heartbreaker in the making. Geno Smith was having none of it though and led a 9-play, 75-yard drive culminating in the Tyler Lockett walk-off game winner. The defense needs some work, still, but improving they are.
So, here's a #Seahawks defensive improvement from last week, but 3rd downs and just their general dropback pass coverage requires a ton of work:— Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) September 17, 2023
Lions went 6 for 11 on 3rd down (55.5%) which isn't great
In all honesty, everyone everywhere should have known the game was over when this happened.
Drew wins the toss! We're receiving the ball.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023
Even though it officially happened on this play.
The Lions seem to be of the belief that Jake Curhan held Aidan Hutchinson on the game-winning play.— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 17, 2023
In general, fans were a mix of happy, shocked, and everything in between following yet another game that went down to the wire. Here is what they had to say!
Broken record but: Tyler Lockett has been so damn good for so damn long. What a player.— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 17, 2023
Pete Carroll postgame in Detroit on #Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett: “I hope he plays forever.”— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 17, 2023
There are plenty of issues to iron out but give credit to Seattle for heading into a hostile environment, coming off an ugly loss, and finishing this in overtime.— Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) September 17, 2023
A question I know we’ll talk about on the show: What’s your Week 2 highlight and what’s your lingering concern?
PICK SIX TRE BROWN LE MIRACLE LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOO— Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) September 17, 2023
Gonna need to walk around the block before writing Cigar Thoughts— Jacson Bevens (@JacsonBevens) September 17, 2023
got it done!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ucb6Tqualk— ladyheather (@ladyannheather) September 17, 2023
Every time the Seahawks beat the Lions, CHEATHAWKS allegations are propagated on the broadcast pic.twitter.com/A7nH6wfnAN— Baker Breadman (@NFLonBread) September 17, 2023
https://t.co/NNEgQPXPpE pic.twitter.com/amYtREfVXG— Evan Hill (@EvanHillHB) September 17, 2023
Nice effort for #Seahawks DL pic.twitter.com/HZn2mVvVhV— Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) September 17, 2023
Team win like that both tackles out with Woolen going down? Ya we are better off as underdogs. Keep sleeping on us— HOT TAKES ANA (@FootballGirlAna) September 17, 2023
That's a season-saver of a win. #Seahawks— John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) September 17, 2023
Side note: Greg Olsen apparently made very few friends among Seahawks fans and media during his pit-stop with the organization...
I see four hard working tight ends and one who robbed the Seahawks of $8 million https://t.co/IzKbuOZDy6— Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) September 17, 2023
Witnessing a Seahawks victory and Greg Olsen downfall in the same moment >>>>— Bobro charter member (@Camorooni) September 17, 2023
Seahawks stole one of the Blue SkiMasks lmaoo pic.twitter.com/aP0Vlr9kD9— Gallo (@SoloSolo321) September 17, 2023
