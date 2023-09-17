 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks Win! Overtime is Genotime, Seahawks prevail 37-31 over Lions

'Keep sleeping on us' - Social media reacts to Seahawks' clutch OT win in Detroit

What an emotional roller coaster!

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Wow. Just wow. The Seattle Seahawks got their first win of the season in an overtime thriller over the Detroit Lions. They actually had a lot of firsts in that game; they got their first sack and pick-6, on back to back plays... by the same player (Tre Brown). Geno Smith put up his first 300-yard, multi-touchdown performance. To name a few. It was also their first game starting back-up tackles at both spots, and despite a lot of anxiety ahead of time, they actually performed quite well.

Just went it seemed like the Seahawks were out of it, they roared back to outscore the Lions 24-7 and take a two-score game late into the 4th quarter. But the Lions went on their own run to force overtime, and what looked like a sure-thing suddenly turned into a heartbreaker in the making. Geno Smith was having none of it though and led a 9-play, 75-yard drive culminating in the Tyler Lockett walk-off game winner. The defense needs some work, still, but improving they are.

In all honesty, everyone everywhere should have known the game was over when this happened.

Even though it officially happened on this play.

In general, fans were a mix of happy, shocked, and everything in between following yet another game that went down to the wire. Here is what they had to say!

Side note: Greg Olsen apparently made very few friends among Seahawks fans and media during his pit-stop with the organization...

