Wow. Just wow. The Seattle Seahawks got their first win of the season in an overtime thriller over the Detroit Lions. They actually had a lot of firsts in that game; they got their first sack and pick-6, on back to back plays... by the same player (Tre Brown). Geno Smith put up his first 300-yard, multi-touchdown performance. To name a few. It was also their first game starting back-up tackles at both spots, and despite a lot of anxiety ahead of time, they actually performed quite well.

stone forsythe and jake curhan are starters in This League — splitflow drive strong curl takes 2 back for 3yrds (@cmikesspinmove) September 17, 2023

The #Seahawks tackles were remarkable today. Hats off to Jake Curhan on the right and Stone Forsythe on the left.



0 sacks allowed from Seattle (if you exclude Geno Smith basically sacking himself). I bet the pressure numbers are good too. And Shane Waldron did well scheming pro — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) September 17, 2023

Just went it seemed like the Seahawks were out of it, they roared back to outscore the Lions 24-7 and take a two-score game late into the 4th quarter. But the Lions went on their own run to force overtime, and what looked like a sure-thing suddenly turned into a heartbreaker in the making. Geno Smith was having none of it though and led a 9-play, 75-yard drive culminating in the Tyler Lockett walk-off game winner. The defense needs some work, still, but improving they are.

So, here's a #Seahawks defensive improvement from last week, but 3rd downs and just their general dropback pass coverage requires a ton of work:



Lions went 6 for 11 on 3rd down (55.5%) which isn't great — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) September 17, 2023

In all honesty, everyone everywhere should have known the game was over when this happened.

Drew wins the toss! We're receiving the ball. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

Even though it officially happened on this play.

The Lions seem to be of the belief that Jake Curhan held Aidan Hutchinson on the game-winning play. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 17, 2023

In general, fans were a mix of happy, shocked, and everything in between following yet another game that went down to the wire. Here is what they had to say!

Broken record but: Tyler Lockett has been so damn good for so damn long. What a player. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 17, 2023

Pete Carroll postgame in Detroit on #Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett: “I hope he plays forever.” — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 17, 2023

There are plenty of issues to iron out but give credit to Seattle for heading into a hostile environment, coming off an ugly loss, and finishing this in overtime.



A question I know we’ll talk about on the show: What’s your Week 2 highlight and what’s your lingering concern? — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) September 17, 2023

PICK SIX TRE BROWN LE MIRACLE LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOO — Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) September 17, 2023

Gonna need to walk around the block before writing Cigar Thoughts — Jacson Bevens (@JacsonBevens) September 17, 2023

Every time the Seahawks beat the Lions, CHEATHAWKS allegations are propagated on the broadcast pic.twitter.com/A7nH6wfnAN — Baker Breadman (@NFLonBread) September 17, 2023

Team win like that both tackles out with Woolen going down? Ya we are better off as underdogs. Keep sleeping on us — HOT TAKES ANA (@FootballGirlAna) September 17, 2023

That's a season-saver of a win. #Seahawks — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) September 17, 2023

Side note: Greg Olsen apparently made very few friends among Seahawks fans and media during his pit-stop with the organization...

I see four hard working tight ends and one who robbed the Seahawks of $8 million https://t.co/IzKbuOZDy6 — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) September 17, 2023

Witnessing a Seahawks victory and Greg Olsen downfall in the same moment >>>> — Bobro charter member (@Camorooni) September 17, 2023