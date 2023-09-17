Two days removed from his 72nd birthday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll got to celebrate a massive 37-31 overtime road win over the Detroit Lions. It’s Seattle’s sixth straight win over Detroit (playoffs included), and within the context of this season it was a significant upset over a potential playoff contender.

Coach Carroll now moves to 16th all-time in career regular season victories, surpassing fellow Seahawks legend Mike Holmgren. Pete was level with Mike entering the year with 161 wins, but Detroit puts him above Holmgren.

Congratulations to Pete! And he’s not done climbing up the rankings. Six more wins takes him past Paul Brown, and 10 gets him beyond Mike Shanahan and Tom Coughlin. Mike Tomlin is only a win ahead of Carroll so of course they might jockey for position up the leaderboard depending on how their respective seasons go.