The Seattle Seahawks played quite an injury-riddled game against the Detroit Lions, emerging with an incredible overtime win.

Already beat up heading into the game, both teams saw players drop like flies early. At one point, the Lions were down three defensive starters after the first drive.

On the Seahawks side of things, DK Metcalf, Riq Woolen, and center Evan Brown all departed at different points. This meant, among other things, that there was a portion of the game with three backup offensive linemen and Geno Smith didn’t even get killed.

Both Metcalf and Brown returned to play, with Metcalf making a few more catches while battling through a massive rib shot.

Woolen never returned, yet Pete Carroll significantly downplayed his ‘rib’ injury, which appears now to have been his shoulder.

Pete Carroll didn't sound too concerned about the shoulder injury that knocked Riq Woolen out of the game, saying: "I just know it’s sore right there. He’ll be OK." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 17, 2023

Postgame, Pete Carroll, while motioning toward his own collarbone/chest area, said that Riq Woolen has a sore shoulder.



"He'll be OK. We'll figure it out." — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 17, 2023

Absent of any of the Pete-isms that often send someone to the IR like “legit”, “significant”, “unique”, or “we’re not really sure”, it seems reasonable to be optimistic that Woolen won’t miss significant time.

Devon Witherspoon and Tre Brown each had up and down days as cornerback counterparts. A couple of bad blunders apiece but some real significant playmaking out in the secondary.

Seattle takes on the Carolina Panthers at home at 1:05 next Sunday.