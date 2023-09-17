 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks Win! Overtime is Genotime, Seahawks prevail 37-31 over Lions

Filed under:

Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 98: Kevin Burkhardt

NFL on Fox’s lead play-by-play man joins Jacson and Mike to preview the Seahawks-Lions showdown

By Jacson Bevens
/ new
justinkendra - stock.adobe.com

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

The lead play-by-play man for the NFL on Fox joins us to discuss how much stock he puts into a Week 1 loss to LA (5:22), what the Seahawks have to do to earn a win in Detroit (10:40), and what the expectations for Seattle should be the rest of the way (22:20). Plus Jacson and Mike break down the Seahawks’ injuries, performance, and vibes (24:12).

YOUTUBE

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the over 250+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

YouTube: @Cigar Thoughts

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts on TikTok | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...