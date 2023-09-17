Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 98: Kevin Burkhardt

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

The lead play-by-play man for the NFL on Fox joins us to discuss how much stock he puts into a Week 1 loss to LA (5:22), what the Seahawks have to do to earn a win in Detroit (10:40), and what the expectations for Seattle should be the rest of the way (22:20). Plus Jacson and Mike break down the Seahawks’ injuries, performance, and vibes (24:12).

