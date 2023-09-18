No question about it, our Seattle Seahawks played a more complete game the they did last week. They looked confident, stayed mostly on schedule, and all the stars showed up on the stat sheet (and then some). It’s week two, it’s an exciting victory against a rising Detroit Lions team, but in times like these I can’t help to ask, who are the 2023 Seattle Seahawks? So far they’ve put up a dud game at home and then they put up an assertive performance on the road. Whose to say? How they respond to a well-earned victory will tell us a lot about this season’s group of fellas. For now, dive into the links and enjoy yesterday’s game. Go ‘Hawks.

Seahawks News

NFC West News

Around The NFL

