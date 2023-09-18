The 2023 NFL Draft saw three quarterbacks selected within the first four picks.

Through Sunday’s games, those quarterbacks are 1-4.

No. 1: Bryce Young, 0-1 (faces the Saints on Monday Night Football)

No. 2: C.J. Stroud, 0-2

No. 3: Anthony Richardson, 1-1

Of those three, Bryce Young is the only one the Seattle Seahawks face this year - and the only one the Seahawks can face this year . . . unless it’s in the Super Bowl (which would really be something since no rookie QB has ever led their team to a Super Bowl).

Will Bryce Young lead his team to a win tonight and raise his record to 1-1, or will he fall to 0-2 on this young season? (pun intended)

Who knows.

What we do know is that DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t think Bryce Young will lead the Panthers to a road win at Lumen Field next Sunday.

The line will likely change by tomorrow (based on what happens in the Carolina portion of Monday Night Football’s doubleheader tonight), but the opening line for Seattle’s Week 3 matchup with the Panthers at Lumen Field is 4-1/2 points.

Coincidentally, that’s the same line that DraftKings is giving Seattle’s Week 2 opponent, the Detroit Lions, versus the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s also one of the lower lines of the week with only Chargers v. Vikings (1 point), Steelers v. Raiders (1 point), Packers v. Saints (2 points), and Patriots v. Jets (2-1/2 points) having smaller opening lines.

Fun Fact: The first two weeks of the season only saw one team favored by double digits (the Ravens over the Texans in Week 1), but there are three such teams this week (49ers, Chiefs, and Cowboys). So, if you’re still alive in the 2023 Field Gulls Survivor contest and want an “easy” pick this week . . . ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Here are some fun, historical facts about the Seahawks-Panthers series (which will mean nada come game day):

Seattle leads the all-time series, 10 games to 5.

Ten of the fifteen games have been decided by 7 points or less.

The largest win by either team was the 40-7 beatdown the Seahawks put on the Panthers in 2016.

Since Pete Carroll took the reins, the Seahawks are 8-3 vs. the Panthers (7-2 in the regular season; 1-1 in the playoffs).

The road team has won the last 3 matchups . . . and scored 30 points each time.

Note: For what it’s worth, the home (aka losing) team has scored 24 points in each of the last 2 games, and 27 in the one before that.

The Over/Under vs. Carolina is 43 points . . . which seems like it could be an easy call.

The moneyline for Seattle is -218; Carolina is +180.