Geno Smith wrote back in a big way by throwing the game-winning touchdown pass on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, faced with backups at both tackle spots and even backup rookie center Olu Oluwatimi for a handful of snaps, threw for over 300 yards and a pair of scores to Tyler Lockett in what was one of the most entertaining games of the Week 2 NFL slate.

But we’re not here really to talk about Geno’s on-field heroics or even that nearly catastrophic sack he took near the end of regulation. We’re focusing in on his post-game fit, which is prime meme material on social media already.

Everyone please be seated, because Professor Geno Smith has arrived.

He looks like a teacher at the school Morgan Freeman was the principal at in Lean On Me https://t.co/y0bnuVk0YF — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) September 17, 2023

that’s my quarterback and college professor https://t.co/S034DJsM0O — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) September 17, 2023

Geno teaching an Afro studies class after the game. Respect ✊ https://t.co/WphzK3aiC1 — Barflaan Tedoe (@The_Barftender) September 17, 2023

That boy look like Detective Lester Freamon https://t.co/MHwzmsRmgW — The Notorious D.R.E. (@DreDay911) September 17, 2023

When you got a game at 12 and Econ 101 at 3 https://t.co/DkAZlP8b9d — Zack (@zackbalzer) September 18, 2023

Geno looks like a vice principal about to introduce a Seahawks player. https://t.co/NXgTIL2Xoj — Allen Matthews (@Allen_m) September 17, 2023

stringer bell in econ 201 https://t.co/oto5ZxRtel — Brad Kazanjian (@Brad_LSS) September 17, 2023

What class is Geno about to go teach?



Comeback 101? https://t.co/jyR2NgQY0x — Daniel (@dannyboii225) September 17, 2023

My boy clocking in for the Daily Planet https://t.co/JSVszaSnjN — Bruce Chillroy (@AyoRush) September 17, 2023

Very thankful for Geno smith taking time off from teaching high school history to tear up nfl defenses https://t.co/eS6D5kpFnY — mdrobot (@HDr0bot) September 17, 2023

Showed this to Geno, he laughed — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 17, 2023

I don’t think we can underestimate Geno’s meme-ability. Last week he gave us “OH MY GOD” after Aaron Donald was charging at him, and last year he gave us “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.” This has to count for something when MVP is decided at the end of the year.