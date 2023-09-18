 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks Win! Overtime is Genotime, Seahawks prevail 37-31 over Lions

‘That’s my quarterback and college professor’ - A new Geno Smith meme is born

Class is in session with Professor Geno.

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: SEP 17 Seahawks at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Geno Smith wrote back in a big way by throwing the game-winning touchdown pass on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, faced with backups at both tackle spots and even backup rookie center Olu Oluwatimi for a handful of snaps, threw for over 300 yards and a pair of scores to Tyler Lockett in what was one of the most entertaining games of the Week 2 NFL slate.

But we’re not here really to talk about Geno’s on-field heroics or even that nearly catastrophic sack he took near the end of regulation. We’re focusing in on his post-game fit, which is prime meme material on social media already.

Everyone please be seated, because Professor Geno Smith has arrived.

I don’t think we can underestimate Geno’s meme-ability. Last week he gave us “OH MY GOD” after Aaron Donald was charging at him, and last year he gave us “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.” This has to count for something when MVP is decided at the end of the year.

