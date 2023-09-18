Injury Update: Jamal Adams to get a full week of practice, DK Metcalf might need some rest

The Seattle Seahawks went on the road in Week 2 and defeated the Detroit Lions in an overtime thriller in a game that saw several key members of the team go into the blue injury tent. This include Riq Woolen, DK Metcalf, Evan Brown and others, while the Hawks are still waiting for safety Jamal Adams to return from the torn quadriceps tendon he suffered in the season opening victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Monday Pete Carroll provided updates on a couple of the bigger names, including Metcalf and Adams.

Pete Carroll said Jamal Adams will have a full week of practice, but "whether or not he plays, that’s a different story. We’re not talking about that yet. We just want to get him a week of practice and see how he does." — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 18, 2023

So, Adams will practice in full during the week, and then based on how he responds to a full week of practice, the team will make a decision regarding his status for the Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. As for Metcalf, Carroll had the following to say.

Pete Carroll on WR DK Metcalf's injured ribs: "He's going to need a couple days" recuperation.



Sounds like he may miss or be limited in a couple #Seahawks practices before their home game Sunday vs Carolina — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 18, 2023

So, now it’s just a matter of getting to the end of the week and seeing if Pete is using the word “couple” like most normal people in this situation. The other option, of course, is if the “couple” of days Pete is referring to is more like the “couple” of weeks that Darrell Taylor’s leg needed in 2020 or the “couple” of weeks K.J. Wright’s Knee needed in 2018.

Both of these updates will make the injury reports during the week important, but the most important item to watch will be the game designation on the Friday injury report.