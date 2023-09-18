 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks Win! Overtime is Genotime, Seahawks prevail 37-31 over Lions

Filed under:

Injury Update: Jamal Adams to get a full week of practice, DK Metcalf might need some rest

The Seahawks won in Detroit in Week 2, but saw several players get dinged up ahead of hosting the Panthers in Week 3.

By John Gilbert
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks went on the road in Week 2 and defeated the Detroit Lions in an overtime thriller in a game that saw several key members of the team go into the blue injury tent. This include Riq Woolen, DK Metcalf, Evan Brown and others, while the Hawks are still waiting for safety Jamal Adams to return from the torn quadriceps tendon he suffered in the season opening victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Monday Pete Carroll provided updates on a couple of the bigger names, including Metcalf and Adams.

So, Adams will practice in full during the week, and then based on how he responds to a full week of practice, the team will make a decision regarding his status for the Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. As for Metcalf, Carroll had the following to say.

So, now it’s just a matter of getting to the end of the week and seeing if Pete is using the word “couple” like most normal people in this situation. The other option, of course, is if the “couple” of days Pete is referring to is more like the “couple” of weeks that Darrell Taylor’s leg needed in 2020 or the “couple” of weeks K.J. Wright’s Knee needed in 2018.

Both of these updates will make the injury reports during the week important, but the most important item to watch will be the game designation on the Friday injury report.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...