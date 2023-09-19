We’ve got some injury updates, we’ve got some Week 2 analysis, both ‘Hawk-related and league-related; we’ve got report cards and grievances. Our Seattle Seahawks prepare this week to face and defeat a young Panthers team with high hopes and a rookie QB. Can the ‘Hawks repeat the good parts of their stunning OT victory? Or, will they revert to the stagnant and troubled team of Week 1’s second half? Stay tuned. Dive in. We’ve only just begun.

Seahawks News

With time to consider, Week 2: What's holding Geno Smith back - Seaside Joe

Was I too hard on Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense? It's time to change our perceptions of QB stats (again): Seaside Joe 1661

The Seahawks are back on track thanks to motivation from Wagner and some smart adjustments - AP

At the beginning of a practice last week, Bobby Wagner pulled together his Seattle Seahawks teammates in the middle of the field and unloaded with a passionate, fiery speech. “Bobby called them up on Wednesday and hit them right between the eyes,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. Wagner's leadership appeared to have a positive effect on Sunday, when the Seahawks played at buzzy Detroit and came away with a 37-31 overtime victory.

Seahawks' Pete Carroll praises Devon Witherspoon, provides updates on Riq Woolen and DK Metcalf - The Seattle Times

Riq Woolen and DK Metcalf are both still sore. Metcalf returned and ultimately played 60 snaps, or 80% via Pro Football Reference. Woolen played just 11 snaps before leaving the game and did not return. Coach Pete Carroll characterized Woolen's injury as in the chest following the game.

A plea to Seahawks fans on Jalen Carter & 2024 draft notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

A thought dawned on me as I was putting this piece together on Sunday. The 2024 draft appears to have a top-10 pick problem.

Seattle Seahawks beat Lions: What sticks the morning after - Seattle Sports

Give the Seattle Seahawks credit for turning around their momentum. Stacy Rost breaon what stands out a day after the OT win over the Lions.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Updates: Carroll on Woolen, DK, Adams - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shared updates Monday on Seattle Sports about four players dealing with injuries.

Seahawks CB Tre Brown got his opportunity, then changed the game in 2 plays - The Athletic

Stuck on the bench after a disappointing opener, Brown got thrust into the lineup by injury and took full advantage against the Lions.

Seattle Seahawks Report Card: Top Performers in 37-31 OT Win vs. Detroit Lions - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Getting the upper hand in overtime during a see-saw, back and forth affair at Ford Field, the Seattle Seahawks needed heroics from Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett to clinch their first win of the season. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top grades and other noteworthy performances after Seattle's 37-31 win at Ford Field.

NFC West News

49ers news Kyle Shanahan says Elijah Mitchell needs to play more - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks on injuries of Brandon Aiyuk and team performance

Game Breakdown: 49ers Do Just Enough to Beat LA - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers did just enough to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Deep ball all that separates Brock Purdy, 49ers offense from greatness - ESPN

Brock Purdy has been quite good, but here's where he needs to improve for the Niners to reach their potential.

How Arizona Cardinals' Collapse vs New York Giants Made History - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals' 20-0 halftime lead evaporated, and the New York Giants pulled off a historic comeback.

Red Rain Podcast: NYG 31 ARI 28 From Sheer Ecstasy To Helpless Agony - Revenge of the Birds

Here are a number of thoughts about the Cardinals’ efforts during yesterday’s 31-28 loss.

Rams’ Steve Avila is ‘rookie gold’, says NFL offensive line expert - Turf Show Times

Rams guard Steve Avila is ‘rookie gold’ according to NFL offensive line expert

Was San Francisco 49ers Offense Too Much For Los Angeles Rams Defense? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's last-second touchdown in the first half may have lowered the confidence of the Los Angeles Rams defense in the second half.

Around The NFL

NFL makes major accusation against NFLPA in grievance about running backs - Larry Brown Sports

The NFL filed a grievance against the NFLPA accusing the union of advising running backs to fake injuries while seeking new contracts

Bill Belichick is all that's left of the Patriot Way - Yahoo Sports

The Patriots coach showed Sunday night that he's still a creative genius, but he's working with a diminished roster and fading hopes.

Why Patriots’ innovative field goal block will be tough to imitate - Yahoo Sports

Other coaches can install a field goal block concept to mirror New England’s, but those copycats will lack the element of surprise.

Monday Night Football: Steelers score two defensive TDs in 26-22 win over Browns - NBC Sports

Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt were the stars of the night for Pittsburgh.

Sando’s Pick Six: Which NFL teams should be most worried? We sort through 11 - The Athletic

To what degree should teams like the Bears, Bengals, Bills and even the Chiefs be concerned about how they are faring this NFL season?

NFL Week 2: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and edge defender Micah Parsons headline PFF's NFL Week 2 Team of the Week.