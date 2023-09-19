Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

A new Seahawks Reacts is out, and we’re changing things up a bit. You will have the confidence poll, which should shoot back up after the win over the Detroit Lions, but our question formatting will be slightly adjusted to include at least one question about the upcoming game and one for the previous game.

This week we’ll have the Seahawks facing the Carolina Panthers, and we want to know how you’re feeling about which team will emerge victorious. Will it be a one-score (1-8 pts) Seahawks win, a one-score Panthers win, a multiple possession (9+ points) Seahawks win, a multi-possession Panthers win, or are you weird enough to say this ends in a tie?

Then we get to last week’s huge W over the Lions and the debut of No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon. It was a mixed bag for the former Illinois cornerback, as he had a pass interference penalty, a touchdown allowed on a flea-flicker, but also a pivotal pass break-up on a 4th down stop, and a run tackle for a short gain on the dangerous Jahmyr Gibbs. His PFF grade was an unimpressive 57.4, with a high 75.2 grade for run defense and 52.1 for coverage. The stats breakdown has marked him for 3 catches allowed on 5 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown, in addition to the PBU.

Round up or down to the nearest whole letter grade! “Should’ve drafted Jalen Carter” is not an option.

Cast your votes now!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/6N4BVT/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back later in the week for the results of the survey.