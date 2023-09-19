Seahawks create trio of openings on practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks put up their first win of the season Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 in an overtime thriller that saw the team come back from a halftime deficit and leave the Motor City with a 37-31 win. During the game several players pass through the blue medical tent for evaluation, including DK Metcalf, Evan Brown, Riq Woolen and others, but could leave the team in search of extra depth at certain positions in the coming weeks.

That said, injuries have hit the team hard in the first couple weeks of the season, including at offensive tackle and in the defensive front seven, where Abe Lucas, Charles Cross, Mike Morris and Boye Mafe all missed Week 2 after playing in Week 1. To that end, it’s no secret that in the wake of the injuries to Lucas and Cross in the season opener, the team added depth at the position, both on the 53 man roster and to the practice squad. And now it appears as though the Hawks may be getting ready to add depth to the practice squad on the defensive line and at edge, as according to a report Tuesday afternoon the team moved on from a pair of practice squad players.

According to NFL transactions, the Seahawks today cut WR Matt Landers and DB Robert Rochell off the practice squad. But no corresponding moves yet announced. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 19, 2023

With Jake Bobo holding up well while seeing regular playing time and Jaxon Smith-Njigba continuing to recover from surgery, the depth provided by undrafted free agent Matt Landers was no longer needed. Meanwhile, at cornerback the return of Devon Witherspoon added to the depth at an already crowded position, before a reported move to promoted a cornerback from the practice squad.

Seahawks are signing cornerback Artie Burns from their practice to their active roster today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

Artie Burns has played the second slot cornerback in the dime packages the team has used extensively in the first two weeks of the season, and promoting him to the active roster puts the team in a position to continue to make use of his services in the coming weeks. Promoting Burns also leaves the Seahawks needing to make a move to create space for Burns on the 53 man roster, and leaves Seattle with three open spots on the practice squad.