The Seahawks look to go above .500 and exact some revenge against Carolina.

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) dug deep to win on the road against the Detroit Lions, and now they return to Lumen Field for what will be their last home game until late October. Coming into town are No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers (0-2), who’ve dropped two division games already and have scored only 27 points total.

Last year the Panthers produced a surprising 30-24 win in Seattle behind well over 200 yards rushing and stifling defense that limited Geno Smith and company for much of the day. Carolina’s defense has been solid thus far, while the Seahawks defense has continued to struggle against the pass but is showing signs of promise against the run. Unlike last season, Kenneth Walker will be available in Seattle’s backfield, while the Panthers will be without linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerback Jaycee Horn due to injuries.

If the Lions and Rams figure to have potent passing offenses, this matchup should provide us a glimpse of how good (or bad) the Seahawks defense is against a weakened unit. The offense shined without tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, but Carolina’s pass rush may be a bit more fearsome than Detroit’s, so take nothing for granted.

What’s at stake?

For the Panthers, 0-3 is pretty much as strong a hint as you can get that the postseason will not be happening for a sixth consecutive year. The Seahawks would guarantee at least a .500 record entering the Week 5 bye with a win.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 6-point favorite, with the over/under currently at 42 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Panthers airs live on CBS (KIRO-7 locally in Seattle) at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, September 24 with commentary from Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and sideline reporter Evan Washburn. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Panthers game coverage.