Injury questions loom for our beloved Seattle Seahawks. The hope of playing healthier than the Rams week one is fleeting. Our depth and scheme will be tested immediately and the responsibility of victory will fall on several unproven players. Here’s hoping for all the best!

Seahawks News

Rochell, Rochell: Seahawks hope Pete Carroll can kickstep another CB into shape - Seaside Joe

Seahawks sign former Rams 4th round pick onto practice squad: Seaside Joe 1644

Pete Carroll on Jaxon Smith-Njigba: ‘He’s not going to be denied’ - Seahawks Wire

Rost: Seahawks strengths and weaknesses on offense, defense - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost of Bump and Stacy break down the Seattle Seahawks' strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball entering 2023.

Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Seahawks opener - ESPN

Strong safety Jamal Adams will not play in the Seahawks' season opener against the Rams, coach Pete Carroll told Seattle's 93.3 KJR-FM radio Friday.

Lingering Seahawks questions: Will JSN be ready for Week 1? Who starts at CB? - The Athletic

Will either of the Seahawks' first-round rookies be healthy for the opener? Has the team done enough to fix its run defense?

Seahawks Pete Carroll Praises RB Zach Charbonnet: 'Knows His Stuff!' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll felt good about what he saw from running back Zach Charbonnet after his first training camp with the team.

NFC West News

Rams Roster Cuts: What can LA learn from failed draft pick Logan Bruss? - Turf Show Times

The Rams made a mistake with Logan Bruss. What can they learn from it?

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Gives Special Teams Update After Signing Kicker Brett Maher - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gave a brief update regarding newly-signed kicker Brett Maher on Thursday.

2023 Arizona Cardinals best/worst case: What’s the difference? - Revenge of the Birds

The regular season is almost here, which means it’s season predictions time. There are always many ways a season can play out, but this year it might not matter much how many games the team wins.

Cardinals get roasted over awkward Jonathan Gannon motivational speech - Larry Brown Sports

Coach Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals were mocked on social media for sharing a preseason speech that was widely seen as bland.

Arizona Cardinals Only Team Without Player in ESPN Top 100 List - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals didn't have a single player in ESPN's list of the top 100 players in the NFL.

49ers news: Why Christian McCaffrey’s workload will be lighter in 2023 - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers will do everything they can to keep Christian McCaffrey healthy, which means more work for Elijah Mitchell, Ty Davis-Price, and Jordan Mason.

Kyle Shanahan has no Right to be Snarky When he's Questioned About Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan continues to be snarky when he gets questioned about how "weird" the 49ers quarterback position has played out over the years.

Around The NFL

preNFL 2023 Preview: Top 10 brewing controversies, including Aaron Rodgers and Stefon Diggs - Yahoo Sports

What drama will this NFL season bring?

Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence is "the real deal," has lived up to expectations - NBC Sports

Few players have entered the NFL with expectations as high as Trevor Lawrence, who went to the Jaguars with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and might have been the top pick in 2020 or 2019, if he had been draft eligible.

Lions GM says team 'not scared of the expectations' to win - ESPN

The Lions are favored to top their division for the first time in 30 years, a new expectation of winning that GM Brad Holmes says the team is embracing.

Five rookie classes that can shape 2023 NFL season - NFL.com

The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs received widespread contributions from first-year players en route to the Super Bowl title. Which teams could get a significant boost from their newbies in 2023? Bucky Brooks spotlights five rookie classes that can shape this s

NFL win total projections for all 32 teams: Experts react to our model - The Athletic

We ran 10,000 simulations to predict wins for every NFL team. Do our beat writers agree with the results?

2023 NFL MVP odds, picks: Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert best bets, plus more award picks - CBSSports.com

Here's a look at who we think will pick up some hardware by the time the season ends

Stock up, stock down after the 2023 NFL preseason: Kenny Pickett, Dawand Jones and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Making sense of all the top performances and duds from the 2023 NFL preseason.