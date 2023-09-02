Talk about piling it on.

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Joey Blount left the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury, an undoubtedly frustrating moment for someone who ended last year on injured reserve and was fighting for a roster spot this year. Earlier in the game, Blount made an impressive pass break-up but was flagged for a taunting penalty along the Packers sideline.

If you remember the Aaron Rodgers “discount double check” celebration from the State Farm ads, that’s what Blount did, and the Packers sideline saw it and were eager to alert the officials. The penalty was costly in the game, and costly to Blount’s wallet.

The NFL fined #Seahawks S Joey Blount $4,857 for unsportsmanlike conduct — doing the Aaron Rodgers belt celebration on the #Packers sideline after a pass breakup in last week’s preseason finale. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2023

Yup. We’re talking just a shade under $5,000 for a preseason taunt. This comes after Blount was waived with an injury designation on Tuesday, and later released from IR with an injury settlement. We don’t know how long the length of his settlement is, but once that’s over Blount will be a free agent and he could return to Seattle later this season.