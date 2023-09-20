Seahawks officially promote Artie Burns to 53 man roster, Mike Morris to IR

The secondary of the Seattle Seahawks was much talked about during the offseason, with a unit that outperformed expectations in 2022 adding fifth overall pick Devon Witherspoon in the draft and free agent Julian Love through free agency. With Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs acting as the cornerstone of the group, and the potential for All Pro Jamal Adams to return to action in the coming weeks is reason for Hawks fans to be excited.

However, Tuesday news emerged that the Seahawks would be adding a former first round cornerback to the active roster, promoting Artie Burns from the practice squad according to a report from NFL Insider Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Seahawks are signing cornerback Artie Burns from their practice to their active roster today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

During the first two weeks of the season Burns lined up primarily in the slot, as the second slot corner in dime packages featuring six defensive backs. Wednesday morning the Seahawks made the move official, also announcing the corresponding move to fit Burns on the roster.

In order to make room for Burns on the roster, the Seahawks moved Mike Morris to injured reserve.