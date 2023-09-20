We are 10 years removed from the Seattle Seahawks’ unforgettable Super Bowl season. Off the heartbreak of losing in the Divisional Round to the Atlanta Falcons in the previous season, the theme for the 2012 side in the NFL Yearbook was “Learning to Finish.” It was a fitting title for a young, exciting team that lost several 4th quarter leads and narrowly lost out on a first-round bye as a result.

Needless to say, the Seahawks learned to finish in 2013 and captured the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

This week is a celebration of the Super Bowl team, culminating in honoring the championship roster during Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers. The Seahawks have also released the first three parts of the ten-part “Season of Boom” docuseries, giving everyone a behind-the-scenes look at the foundation and journey to the title. You also get interviews with many of the key figures from the team, including Pete Carroll, Dan Quinn, Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson, Jermaine Kearse, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, K.J. Wright, Kam Chancellor, Doug Baldwin, Marshawn Lynch, Michael Robinson, and plenty more.

Unfortunately these videos are not embeddable so they must be viewed on YouTube, but we’ll link them all below.

This is your open thread to discuss the first three chapters. Chapters 4-6 are coming later today (Wednesday), 7-8 on Thursday, and 9-10 on Friday, all with a 5 PM PT release.