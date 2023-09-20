In Today’s Links: We’ve got answers to all (some) of your burning Seattle Seahawks-related questions: When will Jamal return to the field? Will improvements in the pass rush carry over to Week 3? How does Pete keep doing it? I don’t know. Maybe it’s the chewing gum. Thanks for being here. Panthers on Sunday at home. Let’s go.

Seahawks News

Seahawks Reinforcements Return Dates: When Jamal Adams comes back - Seaside Joe

When does Jamal Adams return and other Seahawks? Seaside Joe 1662

NFL coaches over 70, Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick, still competing - Seattle Sports

The two septuagenarian NFL coaches, including the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll, still have what it takes in this ever-changing game.

Seahawks Mailbag: Pass Rush Improving, DK Metcalf’s Route Running & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seattle Seahawks' Lockett Reveals Why Geno Smith is 'Everything You Want in a Leader' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks put the Week 1 disappointment behind them by spoiling the Detroit Lions' home opener in an overtime thriller that saw Geno Smith orchestrate the game-winning drive.

NFC West News

49ers Kicker Jake Moody is Burying his Preseason Concerns - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Rookie kicker Jake Moody is looking exactly like the player the 49ers invested heavily in.

Kyle Shanahan explains the rush to get ready for Thursday Night Football - NBC Sports

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's reward for an unexpectedly tight Week 2 win over the Rams was to get ready for the next train that was already rolling down the tracks.

Arizona Cardinals Get (Some) Respect Around Week 3 NFL Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals still sit winless in the 2023 regular season and have split opinions in recent batches of NFL power rankings.

Sean McVay entered ‘Rams ain’t got time for that’ mode with key players - Turf Show Times

Cam Akers, Stetson Bennett, Jalen Ramsey have all found out that McVay has run out of patience

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay 'Loves' Ernest Jones as 'Natural Leader' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay lists several reasons why linebacker Ernest Jones "checks all the boxes."

Around The NFL

Colts TE Kylen Granson pulled hilarious move after first career TD - Larry Brown Sports

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson pulled a hilarious move after he scored his first career touchdown

NFL Power Rankings: 0-2 Chargers better turn it around, or Brandon Staley is in trouble - Yahoo Sports

The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.

NFL Week 3 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN

Heading into Week 3, there are unlikely 2-0 teams -- and unlikely 0-2 teams. Here's how our experts stack the league in our weekly Power Rankings.

NFL rookie QB tracker - Young, Stroud, Richardson made strides in Week 2 - ESPN

Here's how the trio of rookie quarterbacks selected in the top four of the 2023 NFL draft fared during Week 2 action.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Nick Chubb injury + waiver wire targets - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

TRUE OR FALSE: Cowboys NFL's best team? Bengals in real trouble? Patriots cooked? Josh Allen BACK? - NFL.com

Is Dallas the best team in the NFL? Are the Bengals in real trouble? Are the Patriots already cooked?! Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this true-or-false edition of the Schein Nine.

NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins, Eagles on the rise; offense is back! - The Athletic

Points were plentiful in Week 2, so let's check in on the offenses as we run down this week's rankings.

NFL’s best and worst Week 2 coaching decisions: Luke Getsy hinders Justin Fields - The Athletic

Kyle Shanahan's confidence rises with Brock Purdy at QB, and Bill Belichick shows some of his classic creativity.

NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Joe Burrow's Bengals among nine 0-2 teams in big trouble; Cowboys soar to No. 2 - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco says Cincy has the best chance of bouncing back, while the 0-2 Patriots won't repeat 2001

NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players after Week 2 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter is the highest-graded rookie through two weeks of the 2023 NFL season.