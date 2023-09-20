Report: Seahawks poaching TE off Eagles practice squad

As the Seattle Seahawks get set to host the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field in Week 4, injuries at several positions continue to create depth issues for the Hawks. Specifically in the trenches, where Abe Lucas and Charles Cross were lost in the Week 1 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, while Boye Mafe and Mike Morris missed the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury.

With that in mind, reports Tuesday indicated that the Seahawks planned to promote cornerback Artie Burns from the practice squad to the 53 man roster, leading fans to begin to ponder what the corresponding move would be in order to make room for Burns. Then, Wednesday morning Mike Dugar of The Athletic reported on another move for the 53 that is set to take place, with the Hawks reportedly set to poach yet another practice squad player from another team.

The #Seahawks are expected to add TE Brady Russell to their active roster, I'm told. Russell is an undrafted rookie from Colorado. He was on the Eagles' practice squad. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 20, 2023

For those curious, Brady Russell is a blocking specialist who went undrafted after accumulating just 799 receiving yards in six seasons a the University of Colorado. However, Russello was asked to run block on more than half the snaps he logged during his career, and is considered an above average blocker. The initial worry for some fans of the team adding a blocking tight end could be an injury to Will Dissly, but it could also simply be a case of the Hawks realizing they will likely need to support Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe while they play in place of Lucas and Cross in the coming weeks.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the move, Field Gulls will provide updates on the moves the Seahawks make to accommodate both Burns and Russell on the roster once those moves become known.