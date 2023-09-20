Report: Seahawks to waive Tyreke Smith

The defensive front seven of the Seattle Seahawks has been particularly stout against the run early in the regular season, limiting the ability of both the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams to move the ball consistently on the ground. That performance is in spite of several injuries in the defensive front seven, with Boye Mafe, Mike Morris and Devin Bush all missing the victory over the Lions due to injury.

The injury situation could easily lead many to believe that a move might be in the works to add depth at the position, however, according to a report Wednesday morning from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the exact opposite is the case with the team reportedly set to move on from a member of the defensive front seven who is healthy.

The #Seahawks are releasing Tyreke Smith, a former fifth-round LB from Ohio State, source said. Smith impressed during the preseason, now heads to waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

Tyreke Smith was a fifth round pick of the Seahawks in 2022, but spent the entirety of his rookie season on injured reserve. He was on the field for nine defensive snaps and five special teams snaps against the Lions in the first regular season action of his career, but is now set to hit the waiver wire as the Hawks are reportedly set to add a pair of players to the 53 man roster and need to free up a couple of spots.