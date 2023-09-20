 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Seahawks to waive Tyreke Smith

Fans spent much of the offseason waiting for the Seahawks to make an addition to the defensive line, but now even as injuries have hit the defensive front seven, the Hawks have opted to waive a 2022 fifth round pick.

By John Gilbert
NFL: SEP 17 Seahawks at Lions Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The defensive front seven of the Seattle Seahawks has been particularly stout against the run early in the regular season, limiting the ability of both the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams to move the ball consistently on the ground. That performance is in spite of several injuries in the defensive front seven, with Boye Mafe, Mike Morris and Devin Bush all missing the victory over the Lions due to injury.

The injury situation could easily lead many to believe that a move might be in the works to add depth at the position, however, according to a report Wednesday morning from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the exact opposite is the case with the team reportedly set to move on from a member of the defensive front seven who is healthy.

Tyreke Smith was a fifth round pick of the Seahawks in 2022, but spent the entirety of his rookie season on injured reserve. He was on the field for nine defensive snaps and five special teams snaps against the Lions in the first regular season action of his career, but is now set to hit the waiver wire as the Hawks are reportedly set to add a pair of players to the 53 man roster and need to free up a couple of spots.

