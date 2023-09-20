The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a thrilling win and may be set to face the most dreaded opponent yet:

A backup quarterback.

Bryce Young, who did not play well against the New Orleans Saints, hurt his ankle and missed the first practice of the week.

#Panthers QB Bryce Young, who got his ankle checked out after the game, did not practice today because of an ankle injury. The team also signed QB Jake Luton to their practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Young’s status is now in question as the Carolina Panthers add a quarterback to the practice squad.

It should be noted that the Carolina backup is Andy Dalton, who last led the Saints to a victory over the Seahawks in 2022. The Seahawks have some inexplicable losses to backups over the years, like Colt McCoy in 2021.

Young is 42/71 with 299 yards and 2 TD through a couple games this season. Andy Dalton has not yet played for the Panthers in 2023, but is easily one of the most experienced and capable backups in the NFL.

Definitely something to keep an eye on as the team will soon load up and travel out to Seattle for Week 3. Carolina also just lost star linebacker Shaq Thompson for the season.