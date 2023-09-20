It looks as if Mike Morris’ rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks is already over.

The former Michigan defensive lineman was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, but since it’s the regular season there’s the chance of returning off the IR list. In Morris’ case, his injured shoulder will need surgery, and Pete Carroll has confirmed that his recovery timetable will pretty much be a season-ender.

Carroll: Mike Morris does not have a chance to get back this season. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) September 20, 2023

Mike Morris is going to have shoulder surgery, Pete says. “This is a surgery that takes months to recover from.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 20, 2023

Morris played in the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings before missing the rest of August with the aforementioned shoulder injury. Pete had noted back then that Morris had undergone a procedure on that shoulder, and Mike was able to make his regular season debut against the Los Angeles Rams. Morris played 26 defensive snaps against the Rams but missed last week’s win over the Detroit Lions with the same bothersome shoulder.

So Seattle’s defensive line, which was already not particularly deep to begin with, just took a hit only two weeks into the season.