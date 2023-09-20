The Seattle Seahawks’ first practice ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 home game against the Carolina Panthers was pretty light on players who actually practiced.

If you want good news, it’s the fact that Jamal Adams was a full participant as promised by Pete Carroll. Doesn’t mean that the safety will be playing this weekend, but it shows he’s closer to his season debut. Noah Fant and Derick Hall were also on the injury report but practiced in full.

Evan Brown missed a few plays against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury, so he was limited in practice. Right guard Phil Haynes is dealing with a calf injury and was also listed as limited.

Okay, now buckle up for the bad news.

Left tackle Charles Cross is still out with his toe injury, safety Julian Love, nose tackle Jarran Reed, cornerback/safety Coby Bryant, and tight end Will Dissly are new entrants to the injury report and none of them practiced. DK Metcalf and Riq Woolen also didn’t practice, although it’s more likely than not that Metcalf will be good to go for Sunday.

Devin Bush and Boye Mafe were indicated as being lined up to play this week according to Carroll, but neither one of them practiced.

Here’s the full list:

It’s the earliest practice so maybe don’t be too alarmed, but if the bulk of those players are still DNPs on Thursday then you have reason to be a little nervous.