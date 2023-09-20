Injury Roundup: Will Dissly and Riq Woolen banged up after win in Detroit

The Seattle Seahawks escaped Ford Field with an overtime victory over the Detroit Lions, and while they avoided any serious injuries in the process, several players were dinged up and could potentially miss time going forward.

One of the names that fans were most concerned about regarding a possible injury was tight end Will Dissly, as the reports that the Seahawks were looking to poach a blocking tight end off the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles sent alarm bells off for many. The fears of those fans were confirmed by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll Wednesday, as he stated that Dissly is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Will Dissly won’t practice today because he has a banged up shoulder, Pete says. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 20, 2023

In addition to adding Brady Russell to the roster, the Hawks also promoted Artie Burns from the practice squad to the active roster, giving them a plethora of cornerbacks. Unfortunately, as first round picks Burns and Devon Witherspoon are able to contribute regularly from the active roster, Carroll was not optimistic about the potential for Riq Woolen to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Pete Carroll says CB Riq Woolen (chest) is still pretty sore and that it'll take a significant recovery for Woolen to make it back for Sunday's game. Carroll said it's not serious for IR to come into play.



That helps explain Artie Burns' promotion from the practice squad. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 20, 2023

Where the Seahawks could be shorthanded against the Panthers, though, is in the defensive front, where they moved Mike Morris to injured reserve and waived Tyreke Smith. However, according to Carroll both Devin Bush and Boye Mafe, who missed the matchup against the Lions, should be available against Carolina, as should wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Carroll says DK Metcalf is okay. Hints he may not practice much but indicates he'll be ready for the game. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 20, 2023

The injury report could, of course, bring surprises in the coming days, but in the meantime things are pretty positive given how they could have gone.