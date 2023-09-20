The Los Angeles Rams have finally seen enough of Cam Akers and have sent him to the NFC North.

Akers has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings for what can best be described as extremely low compensation.

Comp update: Rams are trading running back Cam Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023

Minnesota has had virtually no running game through two weeks and their backfield prior to this trade consisted of Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, and former Washington Huskies star Myles Gaskin.

Akers was a healthy scratch against the San Francisco 49ers, a week after he put up one of the least effective 20+ carry performances in modern NFL history against the Seattle Seahawks. While Akers did score a touchdown (that evidently should’ve been disallowed), he finished the day with 22 carries for 29 yards, which is the fourth-lowest rushing total on that many attempts since the merger. He’s not had a consistently productive career in LA, and he lost almost all of 2021 to an offseason Achilles rupture.

Ranks in rush yards over expectation (Next Gen Stats):



2022 Cam Akers: 33rd (or 48)

2022 Dalvin Cook: 34th (of 48)



2023 Cam Akers: 37th (of 37)

2023 Dalvin Cook: 36th (of 37) — Arif Hasan, but NFL (@ArifHasanNFL) September 20, 2023

In other words, this is not a surprise that Akers has been dealt. Kyren Williams was preferred to him at the start of this season, and the writing was pretty much on the wall from that point on.