The Seattle Seahawks are the lone 1 pm game on CBS this week, and they’re getting pretty wide distribution for their showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis, the No. 2 broadcast team on CBS, are traveling to Seattle to cover what the network probably ear-marked as Bryce Young’s first trip to the noise cauldron that is Lumen Field. As expected, the other top games for CBS as the singleheader network (meaning just one game shown on affiliates) are the New England Patriots at the New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins against the Denver Broncos.

If you’re in the blue then you’re getting the Seahawks game on CBS.

If you’re curious as to why cities like Green Bay and Minneapolis and Detroit are getting the Seahawks game, it’s because all of those cities have teams playing in the 10 am window on FOX, so they were always going to get whichever late game(s) CBS put in the 1 pm slot.

Full map info here!

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video (5:15)

Giants-49ers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

10 AM

FOX

Falcons-Lions: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Saints-Packers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spakep

Chargers-Vikings: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Texans-Jaguars: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

CBS

Patriots-Jets: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Broncos-Dolphins: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Bills-Commanders: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Titans-Browns: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Colts-Ravens: Beth Mowins, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Amanda Renner

1 PM

FOX (1:25)

Bears-Chiefs: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Cowboys-Cardinals: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

CBS (1:05)

Panthers-Seahawks: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Sunday Night Football on NBC (5:20)

Steelers-Raiders: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN

Eagles-Buccaneers, 4:15, ABC. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Rams-Bengals, 5:15, ESPN/ESPN2. Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge