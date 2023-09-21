Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young missed practice for the second day in a row, which is an ominous sign that the No. 1 overall pick is going to miss Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Young injured his ankle in Monday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, so the short week certainly doesn’t help matters all that much. It’s believed that this is the play that led to the injury.

This appears to be the play that Bryce Young potentially injured his ankle on. pic.twitter.com/FDuo5Oar5W — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) September 21, 2023

Friday will probably see Young listed as either out or doubtful for Sunday.

With all of that said, the Panthers don’t have any ordinary backup quarterback. Andy Dalton was a quality starter for almost a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals, and has since played for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and now Carolina. Seahawks fans know Dalton very well, because he’s 3-1 against the Seahawks and that one loss was in 2019, when he threw for over 400 yards and Seattle only narrowly won 21-20 against an eventual 2-14 squad.

As a member of the Saints, Dalton was 16/24 for 187 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception in last year’s 39-32 shootout win over Seattle. The real catalyst for the win was Taysom Hill, whose stats are too vulgar to post on this site.

So, almost strangely enough, the Seahawks may be dealing with an unexpected QB upgrade this weekend.