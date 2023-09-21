After a difficult Week 1, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith bounced back in emphatic fashion against the Detroit Lions. Smith went 32/41 for 328 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses to Tyler Lockett, including the game-winner to Tyler Lockett in overtime.

Geno’s tremendous outing earned him a nomination for the NFL’s Air Player of the Week award, which is voted on by the fans. On the fifth attempt as a member of the Seahawks, Smith has won the award!

Smith beat out fellow nominees Kirk Cousins and C.J. Stroud to take home what, fan voting aside, this is a fully deserved honor that is made more impressive when you consider he was down both starting offensive tackles. The offensive line performed better than expected, but Smith also consistently got the ball out on time and evaded pressure expertly (well, except that one time) to prevent disaster from happening.

Well done, Geno!