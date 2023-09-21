Seahawks to break out Super Bowl winning uniform combo at home for first time

The Seattle Seahawks are off to a 1-1 start, following a season opening drubbing at the hands of the division rival Los Angeles Rams before heading east to defeat the Detroit Lions. Week 3 brings the Carolina Panthers to Lumen, where the Hawks will look for a different outcome than the surprise 30-24 loss dished out by Carolina last season.

Regardless of how the 2023 season turns out, it marks the tenth anniversary of the best season in franchise history, the 13-3 2013 season that culminated in crushing Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. The overwhelming majority of the team, coaching staff and front office have moved on since then, though Bobby Wagner, Pete Carroll, John Schneider and a handful of others remain. This weekend, though, the members of the 2013 team will be honored during the matchup against the Panthers, and the team has announced that one of the ways they will honor the 2013 team is to wear the uniform combination worn during the win over the Broncos.

A nod to the Super Bowl XLVIII champions. For the first time we'll be rocking white on navy for this week's game.



So, if the uniform combination - a white jersey with college navy pants - looks familiar, but in an unfamiliar environment, it will be the first time the team has ever worn this uniform combination at home.