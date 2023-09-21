Seahawks injury report even longer on Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks emerged from their contest at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions with a victory in Week 2, however, they also came out of the game beaten and battered. That led to a laundry list of an injury report on Wednesday, which is not all that much of a concern given that injury reports tend to shorten as the week goes on and players recover from Sunday.

Unfortunately, this week is not working like that, and the list of Seahawks who did not participate in practice on Thursday is even longer than it was on Wednesday. Specifically, and perhaps most troubling, is the number of players in the secondary who did not practice.

For those paying close attention, yes that is indeed four of five starters in the secondary who did not participate Thursday, including both Quandre Diggs and Julian Love at safety and cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen. In addition, with starting right tackle Abe Lucas already on injured reserve, three of the other four Week 1 starters on the offensive line did not practice Thursday in Charles Cross, Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes.

The Friday injury report will certainly be one that many will be waiting for in order to see just how many members of the team might not be available Sunday against the Panthers.