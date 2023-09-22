Casual Friday open thread: Celebrity encounters!

Welcome to another Casual Friday open thread, where we discuss topics unrelated to the Seattle Seahawks.

This week’s theme could be slightly Seahawks related because we’re talking about meeting or being in the company of celebrities! I vaguely recall someone here many years ago saying they met Walter Jones at a restaurant at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood shortly after the 2005 NFC Championship Game. That’s a pretty cool occasion to meet Big Walt!

In more recent times I was at the US Track and Field Championships in Eugene to watch Worlds qualifiers over the summer, and I was seated generally right near where a lot of coaches and families of the athletes would sit. This included the legendary NFL QB Randall Cunningham, whose daughter Vashti won the high jump competition. I was seated next to two-time 1500m Olympic medalist Nick Willis for the 100-meter final, which was won by Cravont Charleston in a huge upset. That was relevant because he reps Willis’ apparel company, so Nick shot past me after I yelled out “they gave it to Charleston!” on the photo finish to go to trackside to celebrate.

Many moons ago, I got to speak to the late former Vikings and Cardinals head coach Dennis Green over the phone when my dad ran into him at the grocery store. I’m sure there were plenty of famous people I saw while living in Las Vegas but I’m not exactly the best person at identifying them.

There’s more and of course through my old job I’ve interviewed a host of famous MMA/UFC figures, but I don’t want to drone on forever. Alright, share your stories!

