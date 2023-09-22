Can you believe that we’re nearly to the quarter pole of the 2023 season? After an eventful first couple of weeks, the Seattle Seahawks are back in Lumen Field in Week 3 hosting the Carolina Panthers, led by known Seahawks-killer Andy Dalton.

Let’s take a look at some of this week’s prop bets from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook!

Largest lead of the game, Under 14.5 (-140)

The Seahawks rarely blow out teams, and that checks out with the last three matchups against the Panthers where the games were decided by a total of 15 points. Carolina has a tough defense, particularly against the pass giving up 149 yards per game so far this season. That lends itself to one of those hard-nosed, grind-it-out games where no team really pulls away.

Geno Smith, Over 0.5 interceptions (+120)

See above explanation for Carolina’s pass defense thus far in 2023. Yes, I know they’ll be missing Jaycee Horn for sure and possibly Brian Burns as well, but my reasoning here is partly based on Carolina’s defense with the remainder on Geno himself. In last year’s Pro Bowl season, there was only one stretch in the season – of three games – where he did not throw at least one interception. At no other point in the season did Geno go without a pick for even two games in a row. So far this season, he’s had two clean games in a row. I hope Geno makes that three, but he did throw two interceptions at home against Carolina last season.

Either team to score 3 unanswered times, No (+140)

Yes, Carolina has played some pretty good defense but – outside of a terrible second half against the Los Angeles Rams – Seattle’s offense has been pretty good. Last week against Detroit, they moved the ball up and down the field and were two missed field goals away from scoring on 7/10 drives. Seattle’s defense also has the propensity for giving up scoring drives as evidenced by their points allowed per game ranking of 29th, allowing 30.5 points on average. With the news that Andy Dalton will probably start at quarterback for Carolina, that makes it even more likely in my mind that the Panthers will hang around all game long.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Receptions over 3.5 (+130)

This is just a gut feeling. JSN had 3 receptions on 5 targets in Week 1 and 5 receptions on 6 targets in Week 2. He should be getting healthier each week removed from wrist surgery. Add in the fact that DK Metcalf likely won’t be 100% after getting blasted against the Lions and gutting through the game after missing some snaps. Seems like a good week for JSN to get another handful of targets.