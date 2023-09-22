It’s been said a million diff ways: our Seattle Seahawks need to fix their porous run defense, or they will forever suck. So far, after two games, the 2023 ‘Hawks run D looks much improved. How have they improved? Who has made the biggest impact on the D-Line? Can they maintain their early season success?

Seahawks News

All-22 Review: 10 takeaways from Seahawk-Lions, Geno Smith's big day - Seaside Joe

10 takeaways I had from re-watching the game in All-22: Seaside Joe 1664

Bump's Breakdown: How Fant, Lockett came up big for Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus breaks down the film of how Noah Fant and Tyler Lockett were able to lead the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Detroit.

The Huddle Podcast: Huddle Up For Week 3 vs. the Panthers - Seahawks.com

Dave Wyman, Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost preview Week 3 vs. the Panthers at Lumen Field.

Have the Seahawks solved their run defense woes? Early signs are promising - The Athletic

The Seahawks' kryptonite last season has been a strength through two games, although tougher tests are on the way.

Dre'Mont Jones, Retooled Seattle Seahawks Defensive Line Building Chemistry - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Following a rough opener where the defense generated just two quarterback hits, the Seattle Seahawks started to show signs of life up front in a win over the Detroit Lions and with new pieces such as Dre'Mont Jones still building rapport with teammates, the best should still be yet to come.

NFL West News

49ers recap: George Kittle and Deebo Samuel shine in Niners 30-12 blowout - Niners Nation

George Kittle and Deebo Samuel did the heavy-lifting for the Niners tonight

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Giants on Thursday night - NFL.com

An all-star offensive cast of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy all had contributions as their defense dominated en route to the 49ers defeating the Giants on Thursday night.

Deebo Samuel Taps Into 2021 Form by Leading 49ers to Victory Over Giants - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Deebo Samuel turned back the clock to 2021 by going off against the Giants in the 49ers' win.

Nike Releases Kyler Murray Cleats - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be rocking some sweet cleats when he returns to the field.

8. The Red Bird Reboot: A Podcast for Arizona Cardinals Fans — Week 2 Giants Fallout - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals get off to a 20-0 lead only to blow it and lose 31-28 to Daniel Jones and the Giants

Rams rookies: General manager Les Snead deserves credit for good class - Turf Show Times

Did fans overreact to a bad season when it comes to Les Snead’s draft history?

Sean McVay Reveals How Los Angeles Rams' Tutu Atwell Has Earned His Role - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams receiver Tutu Atwell's newfound success can be attributed to his drive to get better and the versatility he possesses, says head coach Sean McVay.

Around The NFL

2 games into RB1 stint, Tony Pollard is answering the Cowboys’ question - Yahoo Sports

Pollard spoke with Yahoo Sports as he replaces seven-year starter Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield, and here's what he's doing that's caught the eye of Cowboys coaches.

The Overhang: Lamar Jackson is busting your preconceptions of him, while the Cowboys' defense - Yahoo Sports is scary evolved

In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down the how Ravens' offense is much-improved, how the Dallas defense unleashes a "simple and fast" approach, and has a couple tasty bets for "Thursday Night Football."

Jaguars make not-so-subtle threat to move, absent $1 billion in free money for renovation - NBC Sports

CEO Mark Lamping's public comments could be the first step in a dance that leads to London.

Best NFL pass-rushers by year: Who owns the Championship Belt? - ESPN

Let's take a step back through history and pick the NFL's best pass-rusher in every season since 1981.

Trevon Diggs ACL tear: Cowboys will need fellow CBs to step up - ESPN

Dallas lost Diggs, its star cornerback, to a torn ACL Thursday, but history shows the Cowboys know how to adapt to injuries.

Panthers not expecting Bryce Young to play vs. Seahawks - ESPN

Andy Dalton again took all the first-team snaps in practice for the Panthers with Bryce Young (ankle) not expected to play vs. the Seahawks.

Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 2, innovations this season - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL starting QBs haven’t been this young in 60 years. Here’s what it could mean - The Athletic

An historic transition at the position is making Justin Fields' situation of learning on the job more typical than anyone would imagine.

Ranking NFL panic meters for Week 3: Levels high for Bears' Justin Fields and Chargers' Brandon Staley - CBSSports.com

Which quarterbacks, coaches, and teams that are 0-2 should be panicking?

The NFL's Undefeated: How the nine teams could maintain perfection, and how their streaks can come to an end | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

After two weeks of high-quality NFL action, nine teams boast perfect 2-0 records. For these nine teams, the lofty dreams of an undefeated season remain, but just how likely is it?