Charles Cross & Coby Bryant out; Will Dissly & Riq Woolen doubtful v Panthers

As the week comes to a close, and the Seattle Seahawks wrap up their last practice ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the injury report shows the toll the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions took on the health of the roster.

The Seahawks announced earlier Friday afternoon that tackle Charles Cross and cornerback Coby Bryant would miss the game, while tight end Will Dissly and cornerback Riq Woolen were likely to miss the game as well.

Seahawks game status report not quite as bad as the long injury report of last few days might have foreshadowed. Only 2 out and 2 doubtful. Most of the questionable guys may be able to play: pic.twitter.com/3cb8U3QhVI — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 22, 2023

Then, later Friday when the team published its practice participation report, the number of players not practicing shrunk compared to Thursday, but just because a list is shorter does not mean it is short.

Friday's practice participation for #Seahawks.



Pete Carroll says Quandre Diggs expects to play even though he was held out again today. pic.twitter.com/zXVmLsKikr — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 22, 2023

In addition to Cross, Bryant, Dissly and Woolen, Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs also sat out practice with a hamstring injury, while running back and returner DeeJay Dallas was held out due to being sick. Those who were full participants in practice, including DK Metcalf, Damien Lewis, Boye Mafe and Jarran Reed all seem likely to play barring a setback prior to kickoff Sunday afternoon.

However, Julian Love and Phil Haynes are both questionable, meaning the team could potentially be looking at playing backups at both safety spots, or three backups on the offensive. Or, it’s entirely possible the team could be in a position where both of those are true.

In any case, the inactives report will be very telling regarding the health of the team, and it will be no surprise if the Seahawks use both available practice squad elevations again in Week 3 in order to have the depth necessary should players become unavailable over the course of the game.