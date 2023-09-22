 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charles Cross & Coby Bryant out; Will Dissly & Riq Woolen doubtful v Panthers

The win over the Lions in Week 2 came at a cost, and hopefully the Seahawks won’t pay the price with a Week 3 loss.

By John Gilbert
As the week comes to a close, and the Seattle Seahawks wrap up their last practice ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the injury report shows the toll the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions took on the health of the roster.

The Seahawks announced earlier Friday afternoon that tackle Charles Cross and cornerback Coby Bryant would miss the game, while tight end Will Dissly and cornerback Riq Woolen were likely to miss the game as well.

Then, later Friday when the team published its practice participation report, the number of players not practicing shrunk compared to Thursday, but just because a list is shorter does not mean it is short.

In addition to Cross, Bryant, Dissly and Woolen, Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs also sat out practice with a hamstring injury, while running back and returner DeeJay Dallas was held out due to being sick. Those who were full participants in practice, including DK Metcalf, Damien Lewis, Boye Mafe and Jarran Reed all seem likely to play barring a setback prior to kickoff Sunday afternoon.

However, Julian Love and Phil Haynes are both questionable, meaning the team could potentially be looking at playing backups at both safety spots, or three backups on the offensive. Or, it’s entirely possible the team could be in a position where both of those are true.

In any case, the inactives report will be very telling regarding the health of the team, and it will be no surprise if the Seahawks use both available practice squad elevations again in Week 3 in order to have the depth necessary should players become unavailable over the course of the game.

