A minor surprise occurred earlier in the week when the Seattle Seahawks let go of 2022 fifth-round draft pick Tyreke Smith. The former Ohio State pass rusher missed his entire rookie year due to injury, but showed some good play in preseason and received a handful of snaps against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

It turns out that Smith isn’t done with Seattle just yet. Smith cleared waivers, making him a free agent, and the Seahawks have added him to the practice squad. Offensive lineman Greg Eiland was let go to make room for Smith on the 16-man roster.

Seattle has been pretty busy reshaping the practice squad, having previously let go of Matt Landers and Robert Rochell to bring on Teez Tabor and Tyjon Lindsey.

Updated Seahawks practice squad as of Sept. 22

DE Levi Bell

CB Lance Boykin

NT Carl Davis

NT Matt Gotel

C Joey Hunt

WR Cade Johnson

WR Tyjon Lindsey

TE Tyler Mabry

ILB Patrick O’Connell

ILB Jon Rhattigan

S Ty Okada

OT Jason Peters

OLB Tyreke Smith

S Teez Tabor

RB SaRodorick Thompson Jr

WR Easop Winston Jr