Bobby Wagner is one of the greatest Seattle Seahawks players in franchise history, one of the great linebackers of his era, and maybe one day he’ll become at least a part-owner of an NFL franchise.

Wagner was interviewed on The Rich Eisen Show ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and he outlined his vision of what’s to come once his days on the gridiron are done.

“Whenever I’m done, I’m definitely trying to own a team,” Wagner said. “Trying to run some funds and make some money.

“The perfect vision I think would be to be a president as well as a part-owner, whether as majority or minority,” he continued. “I just want to be a part of that. I feel like there’s not enough players, not enough representation in that space and I feel like I could be the perfect person to do that.”

Wagner even teased owning the Seahawks one day.

“It’d be full of winners,” Wagner said when asked what a Bobby-owned team would look like. “The culture will be amazing, maybe it’d even have this [Seahawks] logo right here.”

Of course, the Seahawks are going to be eventually sold by Jody Allen, who controls her late brother Paul Allen’s estate. Nothing is imminent but it’s going to happen eventually. At the moment the Seahawks aren’t for sale.

“[Ownership stake in the Seahawks] would be amazing,” Wagner said. “Obviously we haven’t gotten that far or even thought about that or had conversations or anything like that. It’s just more of a dream at this point. Watching guys like Magic Johnson, I think that’s the person I really watched and learned from how he did business and how he was able to leverage the way that he played the game of basketball and how smart he was off the field into a pretty dope empire. I’m hoping to do the same thing.”

Wagner is in his 12th season in the NFL and 11th with the Seahawks, and he’s well on his way to north of 100 tackles yet again. The 33-year-old is one of only two players from the Super Bowl team of 2013 who’s still even on an active roster—I think you can easily guess the other one, by the way. When asked about how much longer he wanted to play football, Wagner did not set a hard timeline.

“I want to play as long as I can,” Wagner said. “I see guys like Ray Lewis and London Fletcher have amazing careers and play at a high level well into the later part of their careers. The mindset is take it a year at a time, but at the same time it’s understanding what the goal is and what you’re trying to accomplish, and definitely try to bring a couple of championships to Seattle as well.”

If Wagner does help guide the Seahawks to even one more Super Bowl title within his playing career, that might be enough for him to own the entire city of Seattle, let alone the Seahawks.