Open thread: College Football Saturday!

I don’t know about you, but following the Russell Wilson trade I ended up watching a lot more college football than I have in years, primarily on quarterback prospects. That’s continued this year but mostly to watch Colorado and the Deion Sanders experience. Deion is Deion, but Shedeur Sanders is damn fun to watch and that comeback against Colorado State was gutsy.

As an Oregon resident, this state is hopping mad for Colorado and the Oregon Ducks, and ticket prices are through the roof. Usually Oregon waits until the later portion of the season to lose their way out of a playoff spot, but maybe a surprise is in store and they won’t be able to back up their 21-point favorite status. We’ll see at 12:30 on ABC!

Ohio State-Notre Dame, Florida State-Clemson, Cal-Washington, Oregon State-Washington State, and a host of other games are on the menu.

Are you still keeping tabs on certain QBs and players in general in the college ranks? Let us know in the comments!

College football TV schedule from 506 Sports

Head to the comments section to leave your answer and join the conversation! You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.