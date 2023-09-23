 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks elevate Teez Tabor and Jon Rhattigan for Panthers game

With both starting safeties battling injuries, it is no surprise Seattle added depth at the position ahead of facing Carolina.

By John Gilbert
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are set to host the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field in Week 3, a game in which Seattle is favored, but facing a backup quarterback who the Hawks faced in their Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Ahead of each of the first two games of the season Seattle elevated cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Jon Rhattigan, but that won’t be necessary ahead of Week 3 following Burns promotion to the active roster earlier in the week. Add in the lengthy injury list in the secondary, with both starting safeties Julian Love and Quandre Diggs battling hamstring injuries, nickel defensive back Coby Bryant out and starting cornerback Riq Woolen doubtful, and it’s no surprise that the team opted to use one of its Week 4 practice squad elevations on Teez Tabor.

In addition to Tabor, the Hawks elevated Jon Rhattigan for the third consecutive week, meaning Rhattigan is out of elevations for the season, and Seattle will need to promote him to the active roster if they wish to continue to make use of his services on special teams going forward.

In This Stream

2023 NFL Season, Week 3: Seahawks host Bryce Young-less, winless Panthers

View all 21 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...