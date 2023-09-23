Seahawks elevate Teez Tabor and Jon Rhattigan for Panthers game

The Seattle Seahawks are set to host the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field in Week 3, a game in which Seattle is favored, but facing a backup quarterback who the Hawks faced in their Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Ahead of each of the first two games of the season Seattle elevated cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Jon Rhattigan, but that won’t be necessary ahead of Week 3 following Burns promotion to the active roster earlier in the week. Add in the lengthy injury list in the secondary, with both starting safeties Julian Love and Quandre Diggs battling hamstring injuries, nickel defensive back Coby Bryant out and starting cornerback Riq Woolen doubtful, and it’s no surprise that the team opted to use one of its Week 4 practice squad elevations on Teez Tabor.

The @Seahawks elevated two players from the practice squad this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/cTM3tHuRNv — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 23, 2023

In addition to Tabor, the Hawks elevated Jon Rhattigan for the third consecutive week, meaning Rhattigan is out of elevations for the season, and Seattle will need to promote him to the active roster if they wish to continue to make use of his services on special teams going forward.