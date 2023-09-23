Darrell Taylor fined for late hit in Lions game

The Seattle Seahawks emerged from Ford Field in Week 2 with a 37-31 overtime victory over the Detroit Lions, giving the Hawks their first win of the season ahead of a return home to face the Carolina Panthers. The revamped Seattle defensive front entered the game having failed to record a sack in the season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and entering the fourth quarter had failed to take down Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The Hawks finally got their first sack of the season with just under nine minutes left when cornerback Tre Brown took down Goff.

Tre Brown sack blitz pic.twitter.com/5VE9u4P1pj — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) September 17, 2023

On the next play Goff then threw an errant pass that Brown intercepted and returned for a score to give Seattle a ten point lead.

TRE BROWN SACK ✅



NEXT PLAY, PICK 6! ✅



Seahawks touchdown!!!!



31-21!!! pic.twitter.com/C67peCa4EX — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) September 17, 2023

On the first play after the pick six, the Lions came back and ran a play that got the ball quickly to the motioning receiver, a fact Darrell Taylor completely failed to observe on his way to obliterating an unsuspecting Jared Goff.

Jared Goff did his fake so well after handing the ball off that Darnell Taylor thought he had a huge sack. But he actually got one of the latest hits you'll ever see lol pic.twitter.com/ia5SgxjkJm — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 19, 2023

The hit drew immediate flags from both officials, and Saturday afternoon it drew a fine of $11,957 from the league office.

More fines from Week 2:#Seahawks LB Darrell Taylor $11,957 for a (very) late hit on #Lions QB Jared Goff #Chargers S Derwin James $21,855 for a hit on #Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine#Commanders DE Chase Young $16,391 for roughing #Broncos QB Russell Wilson — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023

It’s not the first time Taylor’s lack of awareness put him in violation of the rulebook, as it was in Week 12 of the 2022 season that he famously ran onto the field against the Las Vegas Raiders in celebration of a Quandre Diggs interception without realizing the play was not over. Not wanting to draw attention, Taylor did the only logical thing and joined the procession of Seahawks players blocking for Diggs during his interception return.

After Derek Carr's first Interception, a 12th player from the Seahawks bench ran onto the field and started blocking pic.twitter.com/x4CDDSfdlI — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) November 28, 2022

In any case, it’s on to Week 3 and the Carolina Panthers Sunday at Lumen Field.