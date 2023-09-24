Seahawks vs. Panthers: How to watch, start time, TV channel, team roster, odds and more

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are back home after a dramatic overtime road win over the Detroit Lions, and they’ll be looking for their first home victory of the season against the Carolina Panthers (0-2). We thought this would be Bryce Young’s first trip to Seattle as Carolina’s starting quarterback, but Young is injured and will cede his spot today to veteran Andy Dalton.

Beyond the game itself, this is a celebratory occasion for the 2013 Seahawks team, winners of the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl to date. Many of the former players and coaches are in town and will be honored in a special halftime ceremony. Seattle defeated Carolina to open that season up en route to the Lombardi Trophy, and it’d be fitting if the 2023 Seahawks can repeat at least some history and get the better of the Panthers once again. Ideally, the scoreline isn’t 12-7 like the 2013 game was, but you take what you get.

In addition to no Bryce Young for the Panthers, linebacker Shaq Thompson is out for the year and cornerback Jaycee Horn is on IR, so they have some key players missing. Seattle will be without left tackle Charles Cross, nickel corner Coby Bryant, and most likely star corner Riq Woolen and tight end Will Dissly as the Seahawks deal with a slew of injuries to both sides of the ball.

Here are all the details Seahawks fans need on this Week 3 matchup including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Channel: CBS (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis (sideline reporter: Evan Washburn)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | Paramount+ | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Cat Scratch Reader

Odds

The Seahawks are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 42.

