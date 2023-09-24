2023 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Panthers 1st Quarter game thread

We’ve been here before with the Seattle Seahawks playing the role of comfortable home favorites against a bad Carolina Panthers team. Last year it didn’t end very well, so the goal is to make sure it doesn’t happen again this year.

The Seahawks are on a high after a thrilling win over the Lions, whereas the Panthers have shown very little offense but fairly competent defense in their two losses. Victory here assures Seattle of at least a .500 record before what is honestly a much-needed early bye week. A loss and the mood may turn sour once again, akin to the feelings after the opening day home defeat to the Rams.

It’s time for revenge!

SEA!!!

