It’s Sunday, baby. Not much else to say. Super curious as to the make-up of today’s active roster. Wondering as to who, or whom, will be making the plays for the Seattle Seahawks that either electrify our souls and/or the plays that diminish our hopes and dreams of a championship season. A 2 and 1 start are within our grasp. Will the ‘Hawks take advantage of a disorganized Panthers team and show them who’s boss? Or will the curse of the golden back-up revival tour program return to haunt and exacerbate our squad once again? Who’s to say how it turns out. The universe is 50/50 on all things. Only the cosmos knows for sure. Let’s go, ‘Hawks.

#np Detroit Princess by Houseplantz, Jowlsteeth, Still Do, and YoCiscoKidd

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Panthers - Seaside Joe

Seahawks defense needs to wake up out of their Groundhog's Day: Seaside Joe 1666

Seahawks elevate Teez Tabor, Jon Rhattigan from practice squad for Panthers game - The Seattle Times

With three safeties listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks elevated Teez Tabor off the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday. Tabor, who played in 10 games for the Seahawks last year with one late-season start at Kansas City, was signed to the practice squad earlier this week with the Seahawks dealing with injuries in the back end.

Pete Carroll surprised Seahawks with ice cream truck at practice - Seahawks Wire

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Saturday scouting notes — 2024 O-liners « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m going to try and watch through a few games tonight and tomorrow (depending on availability in this wonderfully limiting British broadcasting landscape in 2023). However, I wanted to share a few quick notes today on the offensive lineman I’ve been watching.

How does Andy Dalton change things for the Seahawks in Week 3? - Seattle Sports

Rather than face No. 1 pick Bryce Young, the Seattle Seahawks will go against Andy Dalton when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Bumpus: How Seahawks' defense matches up with Panthers - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus takes a closer look at how the Seattle Seahawks' defense matches up with the Carolina Panthers' offense in Week 3.

Family | Season of Boom Chapter 10 - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII, capping off one of the best seasons in NFL history. The final chapter of Season of Boom shows the closing moments of the franchise's first World Championship and the celebration that ensued.

Seattle Seahawks 'Haven't Gotten Enough Bobo!' Says Pete Carroll - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seahawks rookie receiver Jake Bobo was one of the biggest storylines of the offseason, but through two weeks of the season, he has been largely forgotten.

NFC West News

49ers-Giants Results: Kicker Jake Moody remains perfect through Week 3 - Niners Nation

Kickertown represent

Game Breakdown: 49ers Pull Away from the Giants in the 4th Quarter - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers pulled away from the New York Giants in the fourth quarter.

Arizona Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Battle vs Dallas Cowboys - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have made the following roster moves ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cardinals sign Roy Lopez to practice squad - Revenge of the Birds

Defensive line continues to get tested with starters L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins landing on IR

Rams’ Derion Kendrick is getting way too many penalties - Turf Show Times

Rams young cornerback group has room to improve in 2023

Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald Expects ‘Tough Guy’ Joe Burrow To Play for Cincinnati Bengals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald believes that quarterback Joe Burrow will play for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

Around The NFL

Broncos defense faces toughest test yet in Dolphins' explosive offense - ESPN

For any shot at avoiding an 0-3 start, Denver needs to find a way to lock down Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: Taking over defensive play-calling moving forward is 'natural fit' - NFL.com

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, in charge of a team that's already dealing with the crunch of an 0-2 start, hopes taking over as defensive play-caller helps alleviate some of that stress.

Why RBs Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs are perfect in their own ways for Falcons, Lions - The Athletic

Robinson and Gibbs are the rare RBs drafted in the first round. Sunday, we get to see in the same game what they bring to their teams.

Inside Carl Granderson's four-year, $52 million extension | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Exclusive details about New Orleans Saints edge defender Carl Granderson's four-year extension.