After a disaster to open the season against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks used a second half comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 2 to get the 2023 season back on track. However, even though the Hawks were able to come out of Ford Field with a victory, it was a costly one that saw several key members of the team suffer injuries that could keep them out of the Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

It was announced Friday that tackle Charles Cross and cornerback Coby Bryant would miss the contest against the Panthers, with tight end Will Dissly and cornerback Riq Woolen both very unlikely to play. That has now been confirmed, along with All Pro strong safety Jamal Adams, who is still working his way back from the torn quadriceps tendon that ended his 2022 season almost as soon as it started.

The full list of inactives for the Seahawks against Carolina is: