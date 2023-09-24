Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 100: Danny Kelly

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

The Ringer’s NFL writer celebrates Cigar Thoughts’ 100th episode with us by recapping the Seahawks’ wild win against the Lions (3:43). They also take a look at how the offense has evolved, including the contributions from Geno (11:48), the receivers (17:32), and Ken Walker (28:24). They also discuss Devon Witherspoon’s debut (37:56), Tre Brown’s incredible performance (44:17), and preview the matchup with the Carolina Panthers (52:03).

